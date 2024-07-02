Eurozone inflation inches down to 2.5% in June

Eurozone inflation is expected to have fallen slightly to 2.5% in June, according to a flash estimate by Eurostat.
The figure is down 0.1% versus the 2.6% recorded in May, the EU agency said. The biggest detractors were food, alcohol and tobacco at 2.5% - down from 2.6% in May – and energy at 0.2% compared with 0.3% the previous month. Dovish Lagarde speech reassures expectations of no consecutive ECB rate cuts Services and non-energy industrial goods inflation, however, remained unchanged in June at 4.1% and 0.7%, respectively. The full inflation data for the euro area will be released on 17 July, Eurostat noted. Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm, stated that despite th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes