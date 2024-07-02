UK growth to rebound in 2025 as domestic economy 'turning a corner'

In its latest Global Economic Outlook, KMPG's chief economist, Yael Selfin, claimed "the UK economy has shown tentative signs of renewed momentum" amid 0.5% growth anticipated this year, rising to 0.9% in 2025. UK GDP grows faster than expected at 0.7% in first quarter of 2024 Falls in inflation in the UK and globally, coupled with increased mergers and acquisitions activity, were two of the reasons cited for this growth. Cuts to National Insurance contributions are also predicted to bolster real household income by 1%, leading to greater consumer confidence and a more broadly opti...