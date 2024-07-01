ETC Group and HANetf team up on Web 3.0 ETF

ETC Group has partnered with HANetf, launching Europe’s first Web 3.0 ETF.
The ETC Group Web 3.0 UCITS ETF will include 20 companies with exposure to four key themes that drive Web3 growth – non-fungible tokens and tokenisation, blockchain technology, metaverse and big data and artificial intelligence. "We are delighted to be partnering with ETC Group to launch ETC Group Web 3.0 UCITS ETF," said Hector McNeil, co-founder and co-CEO of HANetf. "The ETF is the first opportunity for investors in Europe to invest in a Web 3.0 ETF. This theme is still nascent, and the ETF potentially offers investors the chance to capture this transformational shift." Harbor Capi...
