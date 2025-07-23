IBOSS AM brings core and passive strategies into Blended MPS range

IBOSS Asset Management, part of Kingswood Group, has launched a Blended MPS range bringing together its established Core and Passive MPS solutions under one fully managed proposition.
The strategy delivers a near 50/50 blend between the two solutions, "combining the cost-efficiency of passive funds with the flexibility and responsiveness of active fund management", it explained. IBOSS' Blended MPS includes nine risk-rated portfolios, using the same strategic asset allocation and research process as the IBOSS Core range, and holds on average between 40 and 50 funds. Evelyn Partners cuts US equity exposure for sustainable MPS range Across the portfolios, active fund exposure ranges from 43% to 58%, enabling client access to such strategies, managed by the IBOSS in...
