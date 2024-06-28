Half of Henderson EuroTrust shares elected for cash offer ahead of Henderson European Focus merger

Shareholders representing just over half of Henderson EuroTrust’s (HNE) issued shares opted to have their shares rolled over to the combined Henderson European trust.
In a stock exchange notice today (28 June), HNE noted that, as part of the proposals to merge with the Henderson European Focus trust (HEFT) to create the Henderson European trust, investors holding 52.5% of HNE shares opted to receive new shares in the merged trust. This included shareholders who made no election on the matter. The remainder of shareholders - representing 47.5% of issued shares – opted for a cash option. Henderson European Focus tender offer oversubscribed by more than double However, HNE explained the cash option is limited in aggregate to 15% of the issued sh...
