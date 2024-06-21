UK retail sales rebound in May on warmer weather

UK retail sales rebounded in May, with sales volumes rising across most sectors following a “dull and wet” April, which dampened consumer spending.
According to the Office for National Statistics, retail sales volumes increased by 2.9% in May, up from 1.8% recorded a month before (revised from 2.3%). Over the year to May, sales rose by 1.3%, however, they remained 0.5% below their pre-COVID levels in February 2020. The largest monthly increase came from non-store sales – comprising mostly online retailers, but also stalls and markets – which rose by 5.9%, mostly on the back of strong clothing and other non-food sales. Textile, clothing and footwear retailers came second, registering a 5.4% increase from the previous month, follow...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes