UK retail sales rebound in May on warmer weather

Still below pre-pandemic levels

UK retail sales rebounded in May, with sales volumes rising across most sectors following a “dull and wet” April, which dampened consumer spending.

According to the Office for National Statistics, retail sales volumes increased by 2.9% in May, up from 1.8% recorded a month before (revised from 2.3%). Over the year to May, sales rose by 1.3%, however, they remained 0.5% below their pre-COVID levels in February 2020. The largest monthly increase came from non-store sales – comprising mostly online retailers, but also stalls and markets – which rose by 5.9%, mostly on the back of strong clothing and other non-food sales. Textile, clothing and footwear retailers came second, registering a 5.4% increase from the previous month, follow...

Trustpilot