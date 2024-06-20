Scottish Mortgage dominates investment trust share buybacks year-to-date

According to Winterflood Securities' May roundup, buybacks across the investment trust sector hit £3bn, a 129% increase on the equivalent period in 2023. SMT alone bought back £582m between January and May, "considerably more" than any other trust over the period, head of research Emma Bird commented. Investment trust mergers surpass annual record in five months In comparison, the second highest total was £159m from Smithson Investment with Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income redeeming £142m shares in third place. May was a standout month on this metric with buyback volumes up...