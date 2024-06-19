Personal Assets trust declares additional special dividend following higher income

In a stock exchange notice today (19 June), the special dividend was introduced in addition to the trust's annual dividend of 5.6p per share. The special dividend will be paid to shareholders in July this year, with the payment to be made along with the first interim dividend of 1.4p per share for the year ending on 30 April 2025. The latest dividend payments came against a hot inflationary backdrop throughout the year, particularly in the United States, which has led to a higher income for the trust on its holding of the US Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) compared to prev...