abrdn Diversified Growth and Income to return £115m to shareholders amid wind-down

Cristian Angeloni
abrdn Diversified Growth and Income (ADIG) trust is planning to return £115m to shareholders via a B share scheme as part of its ongoing managed wind-down.

In this update, shareholders will receive the sum – representing around 38p per share – via a "bonus issue" on a pro rata basis of B shares followed by the redemption of those shares. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth eyes managed wind-down ADIG chair Davina Walter explained the scheme would be the "fairest and most efficient way of returning substantial amounts of cash to shareholders". This is because it would reduce costs for the trust, unlike for tender offers, and if approved, the scheme would not require any additional action from shareholders. Investors will be consulted at ...

