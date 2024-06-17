abrdn Diversified Growth and Income to return £115m to shareholders amid wind-down

abrdn Diversified Growth and Income (ADIG) trust is planning to return £115m to shareholders via a B share scheme as part of its ongoing managed wind-down.
In this update, shareholders will receive the sum – representing around 38p per share – via a "bonus issue" on a pro rata basis of B shares followed by the redemption of those shares. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth eyes managed wind-down ADIG chair Davina Walter explained the scheme would be the "fairest and most efficient way of returning substantial amounts of cash to shareholders". This is because it would reduce costs for the trust, unlike for tender offers, and if approved, the scheme would not require any additional action from shareholders. Investors will be consulted at ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes