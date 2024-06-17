Home REIT eyes further property sales to repay Scottish Widows loan

Home REIT will be selling additional properties within its portfolio to pay back the loan balance it has with Scottish Widows.
In a stock exchange notice today (17 June), the trust said that, following a review by investment manager AEW UK and JLL Debt Advisory, Home's board was not able to secure refinancing of the existing facility with Scottish Widow on terms that it could recommend to shareholders. This means the trust has not been able to secure a new lender for its debt facility. Home REIT hires accountant as non-executive director in board reshuffle In its engagement with the board and AEW, Scottish Widows outlined its objective was to have the loan balance repaid in the short term, the trust noted....
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes