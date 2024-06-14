abrdn New India co-manager Kristy Fong to step down

abrdn New India investment trust (ANII) co-manager Kristy Fong is stepping down in September 2024, with James Thom taking over as lead manager.
In a stock exchange notice published today (14 June), ANII chair Michael Hughes thanked Fong for her stewardship of the trust's investment portfolio. Fong joined abrdn in 2004 from Asian brokerage firm UOB Kay Hian, where she worked as an analyst. Thom has been with abrdn for over 13 years, having joined the firm in August 2010 as an investment manager on the Asian equities desk in Singapore. Prior to that, he worked as an intern and associate at Actis between 2006 and 2010. abrdn investments CEO Buehlmann: Closing GARS was 'difficult' but it was 'not right anymore' He will be a...
