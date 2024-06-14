Nuveen promotes president William Huffman to CEO

Nuveen has appointed William Huffman as the asset manager's CEO, succeeding Jose Minaya.
Huffman will chair the Nuveen executive leadership team and serve as a member of the TIAA executive committee. As CEO, he will manage the company's over $1trn AUM spread across equities, fixed income, municipal bonds, multi-asset, private capital and C-PACE financing. Prior to becoming CEO, Huffman was the president of Nuveen's asset management business and head of equities and fixed income. He joined the company in 2008 after working for 17 years at Northern Trust, where he was president and CEO, and has since taken a leading position in multiple acquisitions while overseeing the inv...
