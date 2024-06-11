J. Safra Sarasin adds co-manager to €400m Green Planet fund

Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin has appointed Léna Jacquelin as co-portfolio manager of its €400m JSS Sustainable Equity – Green Planet fund.
Jacquelin, who joined the firm's thematic equities team in September 2023, will work alongside the fund's lead manager Daniel Lurch. Her career began at Natixis Asset Management Singapore focusing on Asian and Global tech funds. She then spent over two years at La Financière de l'Echiquier in Paris as an analyst, where she worked on robotics, artificial intelligence, and space-focused funds. Polar Capital Global Financials names co-portfolio manager Tomasz Godziek, head of thematic equities at J. Safra Sarasin, said: "We are very pleased to have appointed Léna as co-portfolio ...
