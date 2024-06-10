Friday Briefing: How Rishi Sunak dealt a blow to investment trusts 

There has been plenty of speculation around why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the general election when he did.
Whatever the reason, the timing did not just frustrate his own party members, who have been forced to cancel their summer annual leave, but also House of Lords member Ros Altmann and the investment trust sector. In November last year, Altmann submitted a private members bill urging the government to remove investment companies from the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) regulation. 'My bill is lost': Ros Altmann confirms progress on trust cost disclosure reforms undone by general election The bill also called for the removal of the current EU cost disclosure rul...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes