Kelly Prior and Steve Kenny join Rodger Kennedy's new venture Boutique Capital Partners

Kennedy, former head of UK wealth at Ninety One, left the firm in January this year after 23 years to launch his own venture. In a LinkedIn post, he explained BCP will partner with asset managers to provide outsourced distribution for "high quality differentiated" investment strategies seeking access to the UK, Irish, and Swiss intermediary markets. Kennedy said the appointments were the next stage of BCP's ‘pre-launch phase', adding that they had "an incredibly rich set of skills in order to identify and partner with the most exciting investment opportunities out there relevant to t...