Baillie Gifford and HSBC retain Square Mile ratings despite manager exits

For the HSBC Global Strategy range, analysts highlighted the long and effective transition process that followed the exit of Kate Morrissey, head of world selection funds, as the rationale for retaining the funds' Recommended ratings. "Morrissey had reduced her involvement in the day-to-day management of the range since the second half of 2023, with that responsibility falling to deputy manager Nicholas McLoughlin," the analysts wrote. "Having met with McLoughin on several occasions, Square Mile's analysts are confident in his ability to lead this range, supported by the extensive res...