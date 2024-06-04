Charles Schwab brings US fractional share trading to UK investors

UK retail investors will be able to purchase fractional shares in some of the largest US companies as part of a programme launched today (4 June) by Charles Schwab.
The Texas-based investment broker's ‘Schwab Stock Slices' will allow investors to own a part of a share of a listed S&P 500 company for as little as $5, even if the full share costs more. US labour market continues to show resilience with 303,000 jobs added in March Charles Schwab, which currently has 35.4 million active brokerage accounts, said the fractional trading will help to alleviate the barrier to entry associated with owning shares of large-cap stocks by making investing in them "more accessible". It added that fractional shares "are rising in popularity among retail ...
