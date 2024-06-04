Blue Whale adds Broadcom to top 10 on 'structural tailwinds'

The Blue Whale Growth fund has added a “sizeable” position to semiconductor and software group Broadcom, which became a top 10 holding in May.
Broadcom's portfolio spans 26 semiconductor and software infrastructure franchises, which are each run autonomously. According to manager Stephen Yiu, the firm is "the communications and connectivity company" for semiconductors, with an estimated 99% of internet traffic crossing "at least one Broadcom chip". Within its software infrastructure business, the company works with its largest 600-700 customers to expand their use of its software, he explained, "resulting in a highly attractive margin profile". "The structural tailwinds behind the sector, combined with the pragmatic approach...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes