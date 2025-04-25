FCA to replace portfolio letters with market reports in simplification push

The Financial Conduct Authority will stop issuing and publishing portfolio letters from 30 April 2025.
Instead, the regulator will publish a "small number" of market reports, which will include communications relevant to different types of firms and insights from its supervisory work. As part of its simplification push, the FCA said it will make it easier for firms to find up-to-date supervisor communications on its website by "retiring historical portfolio and ‘Dear CEO' letters", with a few exceptions. UK regulator to consult on Assessment of Value reporting changes for asset managers However, historical documents will remain publicly available and accessible via their existing li...
