Brookfield Asset Management considers takeover of Tritax Eurobox

In a stock exchange notice on Monday (3 June), Brookfield responded to press speculation around its interest in EBOX and said it was assessing a possible cash offer for the entire trust. Private markets giants Brookfield and Oaktree roll out fund platform for UK wealth market It added that there was "no certainty" that an offer of any kind would be made and that no terms had yet been agreed. In accordance with the Takeover Panel's code, Brookfield is now required by no later than 5pm on 1 July 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the EBOX or to not make on...