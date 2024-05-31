Edinburgh Book Festival ends 20-year partnership with Baillie Gifford over 'threats of disruption'

The Edinburgh International Book Festival has ended its 20-year partnership with Baillie Gifford over "intolerable pressure" from activists and "threats of disruption" that place the safety of the event at risk.
In a statement on Thursday (30 May), the board of the festival argued their ability to deliver this year's event to audiences, authors and staff had been "severely compromised" after several authors withdrew from the festival and activists threatened disruption. "It is with regret that our board of trustees and Baillie Gifford have collectively agreed to end our partnership," said Jenny Niven, CEO of the Edinburgh International Book Festival. "We are hugely grateful to the firm for its considerable support over two decades, including through some challenging times for the festival, an...
