Poppy Allonby exits T. Rowe Price to lead Church Commissioners for England endowment fund

T. Rowe Price's head of the ESG enablement team Poppy Allonby is leaving the firm to join the Church Commissioners for England as CIO, where she will lead the body’s investment team and manage its £10bn endowment fund.
Allonby succeeds Tom Joy, who left in early April to pursue a new CIO position overseas. T. Rowe Price red flags Japanese Equity fund as underperformance persists In her role at T.Rowe Price, Allonby was vice president and head of the ESG enablement team, overseeing the firm's sustainability strategy and execution. Prior to that, she worked for over two decades at BlackRock, where she headed the global product group from 2017 to 2020, covering product development, structuring, strategy and pricing. Between 2014 and 2022, she was part of the Church Commissioners' board of trustee...
