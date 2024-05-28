Candriam expands sustainable equity range with EM ex-China fund launch

Candriam has launched the Sustainable Equity Emerging Markets ex-China fund to tap into global growth opportunities.
The strategy will be actively managed and led by Vivek Dhawan, alongside head of EM equities Paulo Salazar and senior fund manager Galina Besedina. It will provide exposure to long-term sustainability themes in emerging markets outside of China, with a focus on themes including technology and innovation, healthy living, climate change, resource efficiency and waste management, and demographic shifts. The exclusion of China will also reduce volatility and geopolitical tail risks, the asset manager argued. Candriam overhauls thematic global equity team in succession planning push ...
