Franklin Templeton rebrands Metaverse UCITS ETF to include AI and blockchain

Franklin Templeton will change the name of its $3.6m Metaverse UCITS ETF to Franklin AI, Metaverse, and Blockchain UCITS ETF.
According to Franklin Templeton, the name change, effective from 7 June, has been made to "better reflect" the ETF's exposure to multiple industries in the underlying index, which comprises publicly listed companies from around the world that are investing in the metaverse. In addition, the index methodology for the ETF will change to increase the number of companies it tracks from 60 to 75, given "this nascent segment is evolving, and more companies are qualifying for index inclusion". Franklin Templeton launches three active fixed income ETFs At the same time, the Franklin AI, M...
