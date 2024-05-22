US Solar Fund fights off shareholder dissent and survives continuation vote

Shareholders of the US Solar Fund have voted against a motion to end the running of the company in its current state, although not without some pushback.
At the trust's annual general meeting on Tuesday (May 21), 64.6% of votes were against the discontinuation resolution, while 35.4% were in favour of discontinuing the trust in its current form. The board said it will engage with dissenting shareholders, noting it has already held conversations with clients since it announced its $19m tender offer earlier this month (3 May). The tender offer was also approved by shareholders on the day, with 95.4% of votes cast in favour. "In the view of the board and investment manager, the plans set out last month regarding the tender offer, interim ...
