Invesco cuts fees on underperforming European equity income and global small-cap funds

One additional strategy to rebrand

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Invesco will apply a 0.05% fee cut to two of its funds due to poor performance over the year to 31 December 2023.

In the group's latest assessment of value report, the Invesco European Equity Income (UK) and Global Smaller Companies funds both had their respective fees cut after being highlighted as two of the five strategies which failed to deliver value to investors last year. Invesco launches discretionary model portfolio service The £480.1m Invesco European Equity Income fund (UK) has been steadily underperforming its benchmark – the IA Europe ex UK – since 2019, and the £556.8m Invesco Global Smaller Companies fund (UK) has been underperforming the IA Global sector since March 2023, accordin...

