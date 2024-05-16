Invesco cuts fees on underperforming European equity income and global small-cap funds

Invesco will apply a 0.05% fee cut to two of its funds due to poor performance over the year to 31 December 2023.
In the group's latest assessment of value report, the Invesco European Equity Income (UK) and Global Smaller Companies funds both had their respective fees cut after being highlighted as two of the five strategies which failed to deliver value to investors last year. Invesco launches discretionary model portfolio service The £480.1m Invesco European Equity Income fund (UK) has been steadily underperforming its benchmark – the IA Europe ex UK – since 2019, and the £556.8m Invesco Global Smaller Companies fund (UK) has been underperforming the IA Global sector since March 2023, accordin...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes