UKSIF: More ambitious green policies could attract £100bn of inward investment to UK

More favourable domestic green policies and regulations that clarify the role of financial firms in helping to decarbonise and combat nature-loss could help shift up to £100bn in globally managed investments towards the UK, according to research released today (15 May). Investment Association launches guidance on FCA sustainability rules A survey of 100 financial services organisations, representing £1trn in annual turnover and over £200bn in UK green investments carried out by UKSIF, signalled sizeable support for stricter and clearer green policies and regulations. But the associ...