Marlborough hires abrdn's James Athey as co-manager of bond fund duo

Marlborough has hired abrdn's investment director James Athey as co-manager on two of its bond funds.
Athey joins existing manager Niall McDermott on the £214.8m IFSL Marlborough Global Bond and £8.4m IFSL Marlborough Bond Income funds. He joins following the departure of Danny Fox from the Income fund, who left the firm in January to pursue other opportunities, according to a spokesperson from Marlborough. Prior to joining the firm at the start of this month, Athey was a senior portfolio manager in the team managing abrdn's European and global government bonds. According to his LinkedIn profile, Athey left abrdn at the end of December 2023. Athey will report to the group's CIO...
