The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has unveiled its long-awaited proposals for targeted support, to help consumers be confident making decisions about their investments and pensions.
Targeted support is expected to enable firms to give suggestions to groups of consumers who have common characteristics. The FCA has set out that targeted support could act as a "stepping stone" to simplified or more comprehensive advice in the event that consumers want a more personalised option. The regulator further clarified that it will conduct further work on simplified advice. It will also lay out how further guidance can be given. "Our proposals taken together allow firms to provide a sustainable continuum of support to help their customers at different times of their life,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes