Nedbank Private Wealth CEO Stuart Cummins joins PIMFA board

The Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA), the trade association for wealth management and financial advice and planning, has appointed Nedbank Private Wealth CEO Stuart Cummins to its board of directors.
PIMFA said that since Cummins joined Nedbank Private Wealth, the business has "significantly" invested in technology, digital client experience and data. He currently has overall responsibility for managing the company's UK and international wealth operations across all its office locations outside of South Africa. During his career, Cummins has undertaken senior roles at Cazenove Capital, C Hoare & Co and Barclays Wealth. His focus has been on developing high-net-worth relationship and advice businesses across wealth management, private banking and corporate banking. PIMFA slams FCA ...
