Allfunds and MainStreet Partners team up on SFDR tool for wealth managers

The Sustainability Navigator tool allows managers to upload existing portfolios or build them from scratch in line with Articles 8 and 9 of the EU's SFDR regulation. Investors can filter criteria based on ESG screening practices, such as controversies, principal adverse impact (PAIs) and alignment with the UN SDGs. 'A new low': Government slammed as court rules climate plans are unlawful Its main features include a database of over 8,500 issuers providing insights on portfolio risk and positive contribution, real-time analysis and simulation, and streamlined portfolio construction ...