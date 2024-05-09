Allfunds and MainStreet Partners team up on SFDR tool for wealth managers

The Sustainability Navigator

clock • 1 min read

Allfunds and MainStreet Partners have launched a tool to streamline the building of sustainable investment portfolios and provide comprehensive data insights for SFDR-compliant asset and wealth managers.

The Sustainability Navigator tool allows managers to upload existing portfolios or build them from scratch in line with Articles 8 and 9 of the EU's SFDR regulation. Investors can filter criteria based on ESG screening practices, such as controversies, principal adverse impact (PAIs) and alignment with the UN SDGs. 'A new low': Government slammed as court rules climate plans are unlawful Its main features include a database of over 8,500 issuers providing insights on portfolio risk and positive contribution, real-time analysis and simulation, and streamlined portfolio construction ...

