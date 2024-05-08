ICG Enterprise unveils £25m 'opportunistic' share buyback programme

In a stock exchange notice today (8 May), the £1.3bn trust said the scheme will run alongside its progressive dividend policy and long-term share buyback programme, which saw £13m worth of shares bought back in the year ended January 2024. According to chair Jane Tufnell, the latest share buyback programme will enable the trust to "take advantage of current trading levels where the opportunity to purchase shares in meaningful size and at a significant discount presents itself". London Stock Exchange Group eyes £1bn buybacks in 2024 "In announcing this programme the board is seeking...