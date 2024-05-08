Schroders places European Alpha Plus fund under review as underperformance lingers

In its assessment of value (AoV) report, the asset manager noted "disappointing" portfolio performance over the past year, influenced by stock selection and market-relative positioning dragging on performance. The biggest detractors to relative performance were small and mid-sized companies, with key underperforming stocks including Worldline, Hellofresh, DoBank and Ubisoft. Recession fears in Europe also resulted in "larger outflows than usual" from European equities. As such, the viability of the fund is currently under review and Schroders said it is in the process of "determining ...