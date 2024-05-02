Janus Henderson expands ETF operation into Europe with Tabula IM acquisition

Janus Henderson has entered into an agreement to acquire European ETF provider Tabula Investment Management.
The deal will expand Janus Henderson's ETF business in the US into Europe and is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2024. Tabula IM was set up in 2018, specialising in fixed income and sustainable ETFs. The firm manages $500 in assets and has funds listed across ten European exchanges, serving clients across 15 countries. Janus Henderson said it expects the acquisition to enhance its partnership with its UK and European client base, which it said is increasingly looking at active ETFs, and to reach markets in Latin America, the Middle East and APAC. Two Janus Henderson...
