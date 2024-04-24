Fuel Ventures EIS and VCT add follow-on investment to distribution data firm

The follow-on investment comes via the venture capital firm's Follow On EIS fund and listed VCT, and bolsters the initial £4m investment from March 2023. This funding round follows Fundpath reaching 100 asset management firms as clients, with data gathered from more than 1,000 wealth managers. Mark Pearson, managing director at Fuel Ventures, said: "We continue to see enormous potential in the Fundpath value proposition. This is a company contributing to real progress, gaining significant traction and establishing its position within its marketplace." VCT fundraising dips 18% to £8...