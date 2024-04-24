Schroders CEO Peter Harrison to retire in 2025

In a stock exchange filing today (24 April), Schroders said Harrison is expected to step down from his role sometime next year but will remain as a director of the company throughout the transition period. The firm has hired headhunter Russell Reynolds to find potential candidates to take over the leadership of the FTSE 100 group, people familiar with the matter told the FT. Internally, there are four potential candidates who could step into the group CEO role: CFO Richard Oldfield; group CIO Johanna Kyrklund; global head of private assets Georg Wunderlin; or group COO Meagen Burnett....