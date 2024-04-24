Schroders CEO Peter Harrison to retire in 2025

Search for successor has begun

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Schroders CEO Peter Harrison is set to retire in 2025, sparking a search by the group to confirm a successor.

In a stock exchange filing today (24 April), Schroders said Harrison is expected to step down from his role sometime next year but will remain as a director of the company throughout the transition period. The firm has hired headhunter Russell Reynolds to find potential candidates to take over the leadership of the FTSE 100 group, people familiar with the matter told the FT. Internally, there are four potential candidates who could step into the group CEO role: CFO Richard Oldfield; group CIO Johanna Kyrklund; global head of private assets Georg Wunderlin; or group COO Meagen Burnett....

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Concerns mount over Coutts' plans to move £2bn of client funds out of UK

Trio of Aviva Investors funds fail to deliver value to investors as performance suffers

More on People moves

Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity
People moves

Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity

Funds to be run by global markets team

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
European Assets trust replaces lead manager as performance lags
People moves

European Assets trust replaces lead manager as performance lags

Mine Tezgul to succeed Sam Cosh

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
Canaccord Genuity WM promotes David Muncaster to group head of distribution
People moves

Canaccord Genuity WM promotes David Muncaster to group head of distribution

Newly created role

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 May 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot