Schroders eyes sale of its own bond for £250m

If the move, first reported by Bloomberg News, was to go ahead, the product would be the asset manager's first bond and would count as tier 2 capital, which is considered as supplementary capital used to meet regulatory requirements. Tier 2 capital is typically used by banks and insurers to ensure financial stability. Outgoing Schroders UK wealth head Doug Abbott: Retail LTAF will offer alternative route to private markets A Schroders spokesperson said: "We are always looking at the best way to manage and optimise our capital structure." The spokesperson added the asset manager ...