AXA IM to acquire US private equity boutique W Capital Partners

The company will sit within AXA IM's Prime faction, which acts as the integrated provider of investment solutions across private markets, including private equity, private debt, infrastructure and hedge funds. AXA IM said this deal "affirms its ambition to further diversify its private markets offering in the growing and evolving private equity secondaries sector", as well as "strengthen its presence in North America", which it described as "one of the most important regions for secondaries investing". AXA IM promotes Jérôme Broustra to head of global rates W Capital Partners is he...