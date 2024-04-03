AXA IM to acquire US private equity boutique W Capital Partners

AXA Investment Managers has entered into an agreement to acquire US private equity boutique W Capital Partners.
The company will sit within AXA IM's Prime faction, which acts as the integrated provider of investment solutions across private markets, including private equity, private debt, infrastructure and hedge funds. AXA IM said this deal "affirms its ambition to further diversify its private markets offering in the growing and evolving private equity secondaries sector", as well as "strengthen its presence in North America", which it described as "one of the most important regions for secondaries investing". AXA IM promotes Jérôme Broustra to head of global rates W Capital Partners is he...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes