RSMR adds targeted absolute return fund to rated list

RSMR has awarded TM Tellworth UK Select a rating for its “pragmatic” approach, praising the targeted absolute return fund’s lack of market correlation and marking the first rating for the recently acquired fund house, Investment Week can reveal.
The factor neutral long/short equities fund aims to generate returns of 8-10% per annum with 5-7% volatility and utilises a market cap cut off of a minimum £500m to ensure liquidity across its typical 40 long and 40 short holdings. RSMR noted the "pragmatic, risk aware" fund had maintained consistent results despite a change to one of the co-managers and highlighted the search for "overlooked quality and value opportunities". Tellworth Investments sale to Premier Miton receives FCA approval Across the short portfolio, co-managers John Warren and Johnnie Smith aim to seek out "chall...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes