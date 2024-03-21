Waystone teams up with Fulcrum AM to launch private markets LTAF

Approved by FCA

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Waystone has partnered with Fulcrum Asset Management to launch a private markets long-term asset fund (LTAF).

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved the strategy, making Waystone the first independent authorised corporate director (ACD) to get the green light for an LTAF. Schroders lines up launch of UK venture and growth capital LTAF The WS Fulcrum Diversified Private Markets (H) LTAF will invest in a blend of private market asset classes, the ACD explained, including private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate, for a single defined contribution pension scheme. The LTAF will be a sub-fund of the WS Fulcrum LTAF, with Northern Trust providing depositary and fund ad...

