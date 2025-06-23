Vanguard slashes fees on fixed income ETF ranges

Vanguard has reduced the fees for seven of its fixed income ETFs available to European investors.
Effective 1 July, Vanguard said this backs its "commitment to making fixed income investing more accessible" and would save investors around $3.5m a year. European Assets trust agrees to combination terms with ESCT The funds affected are Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF, Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF, Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF, Vanguard USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF, Vanguard EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF, Vanguard ESG EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF and Vanguard USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF. After these fee drops, the average asset-weighted expense rat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes