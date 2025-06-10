JGGI moves into 'unduly punished' stocks amid Trump's global trade war

JP Morgan Global Growth and Income’s (JGGI) fund manager, James Cook, said the trust’s team is currently looking for stocks that have been “unduly punished” amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff onslaught.
In a presentation to shareholders on Monday (9 June), Cook listed US discount retailer Ross Stores as a recent addition to the portfolio, which made up approximately 1.9% of the fund's total holdings as of 30 April. JP Morgan Global Growth and Income and Henderson International Income proceed with merger In addition, the fund manager noted, the trust has been expanding into areas affected by tariffs where despite the risks, the companies' long-term potential remains strong, in particular in the semiconductor cycle. He offered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) as an ...
