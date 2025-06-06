FCA sets out 'reduction and simplification' of Assessment of Value requirements

AFMs to have 'greater flexibility'

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has published a consultation paper looking to “reduce and simplify” Assessment of Value (AoV) requirements for firms.

Under the proposals, the regulator is looking to eliminate the "detailed reporting requirements" in favour of a general requirement for authorised fund managers (AFMs). In a call for input last year, some firms lamented the annual publication requirements associated with costs that "outweigh the benefits", while also highlighting the "low investor engagement" with the reports. UK regulator to consult on Assessment of Value reporting changes for asset managers However, the FCA said it intends to keep the current annual publication requirements to "maintain accountability and provide...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Woodford to charge up to £70 a month to access portfolio platform

Investors to 'substantially increase' private markets exposure

More on Regulation

FCA sets out 'reduction and simplification' of Assessment of Value requirements
Regulation

FCA sets out 'reduction and simplification' of Assessment of Value requirements

AFMs to have 'greater flexibility'

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 June 2025 • 2 min read
FCA joins forces with international regulators on illegal finfluencer crackdown
Regulation

FCA joins forces with international regulators on illegal finfluencer crackdown

Nine regulators come together

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 06 June 2025 • 3 min read
Lawyers warn 'PISCES could be a fraudster's charter' as regulations come into force
Regulation

Lawyers warn 'PISCES could be a fraudster's charter' as regulations come into force

Legislative framework effective today

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 June 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot