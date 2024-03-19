Aegon increases High Yield Global Bond fund dividend frequency

Aegon has shifted the dividend distribution frequency of its High Yield Global Bond fund from quarterly to monthly.
The move brings the £471m fund in line with the £660m Aegon High Yield Bond fund, with investors in the product's income share classes set to receive monthly dividend payments from the end of March 2024. Both funds are co-managed by Tom Hanson and Mark Benbow, with the global product offering access to a portfolio with a net asset investment of at least 66% in high yield bonds. Industry veteran returns to Aegon AM as senior sales director Hanson said the move had been made owing to "current market conditions", which have boosted the need for investors to receive a regular stream of...
