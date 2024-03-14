UBS appoints head of UK wealth management

UBS has named Victoria Hagmann as its head of wealth management UK, Jersey and Guernsey, effective from 1 December 2023.
She joined UBS Wealth Management on the sales development team in 2004 and worked her way through a series of internal promotions. Most recently, she was the head of Europe international north high net worth and private clients. UBS eyes share buybacks after posting second straight quarterly loss since Credit Suisse buyout In the new role, Hagmann will report to Christine Novakovic, head of global wealth management EMEA. She takes over from Eva Lindholm, who according to a UBS spokesperson, is currently on sabbatical. The spokesperson said the UK and Channel Islands are "a co...
