Erik Swords has been appointed portfolio manager for the Allianz Technology trust (ATT), working alongside current lead manager Mike Seidenberg, effective from 1 March.
Swords joined Allianz in 2022 from Newton Investment Management, taking on the role as head of the firm's global technology team. He took over the role from Allianz veteran Walter Price, who had a 48-year tenure at the firm and its predecessor companies, and had led the technology team since its inception. Allianz unveils dashboard to track transition to net zero Swords is currently a managing director and head of global technology at Voya Investment Management. According to the trust's final results for 2023, Swords has already "worked closely" with current manager Seidenberg i...
