Global dividends hit record $1.66trn in 2023

Headline dividend growth stood at 5.6% for the year, the report found. The fourth quarter of 2024 was "particularly encouraging", Janus Henderson said, as dividends rose by 7.2% in the three-month period on an underlying basis. IWD 24: Is Meta's dividend a sign the FAANGs are becoming mature companies? Globally, 86% of companies either increased or, kept them level last year. However, large cuts from five companies - BHP, Petrobras, Rio Tinto, Intel and AT&T - shaved off two percentage points from global underlying growth, the report found. Overall, 22 countries experienced reco...