British chipmaker Graphcore flagged as potential unnamed Chrysalis holding exploring sale

Also backed by Baillie Gifford trusts

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Graphcore has been flagged as Chrysalis Investments’ likely unnamed holding exploring a potential sale, following reports the British chipmaker is considering a sale to foreign buyers.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday (18 February) that the Bristol-based company has been discussing a potential deal with top tech companies to raise new funding after reporting heavy losses as it struggled to benefit from the AI boom.  Industry sources told the newspaper that the company's major investors have raised the value of their stakes, which could indicate the deal would be worth more than $500m.  Graphcore is also backed by Baillie Gifford through the firm's Schiehallion and Edinburgh Worldwide investment trusts. Graphcore, Chrysalis and Baillie Gifford declined to comment.  ...

