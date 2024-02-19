British chipmaker Graphcore flagged as potential unnamed Chrysalis holding exploring sale

Graphcore has been flagged as Chrysalis Investments’ likely unnamed holding exploring a potential sale, following reports the British chipmaker is considering a sale to foreign buyers.
The Telegraph reported on Sunday (18 February) that the Bristol-based company has been discussing a potential deal with top tech companies to raise new funding after reporting heavy losses as it struggled to benefit from the AI boom. Industry sources told the newspaper that the company's major investors have raised the value of their stakes, which could indicate the deal would be worth more than $500m. Graphcore is also backed by Baillie Gifford through the firm's Schiehallion and Edinburgh Worldwide investment trusts. Graphcore, Chrysalis and Baillie Gifford declined to comment. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes