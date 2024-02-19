British chipmaker Graphcore flagged as potential unnamed Chrysalis holding exploring sale

The Telegraph reported on Sunday (18 February) that the Bristol-based company has been discussing a potential deal with top tech companies to raise new funding after reporting heavy losses as it struggled to benefit from the AI boom. Industry sources told the newspaper that the company's major investors have raised the value of their stakes, which could indicate the deal would be worth more than $500m. Graphcore is also backed by Baillie Gifford through the firm's Schiehallion and Edinburgh Worldwide investment trusts. Graphcore, Chrysalis and Baillie Gifford declined to comment. ...