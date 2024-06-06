FIF 2024: Anything other than a long-term investor is an oxymoron

Investment professionals need to strip their communications and decision-making for investors back to focussing on basic principles, according to Oxford Risk.
Speaking at the Future of Investment Festival today (5 June), head of behavioural finance Greg Davies explained the gap between expectations and future reality in investment decision making. "We get attached and end up making decisions that are very costly," he explained. To mitigate this, Davies said investors need to stick to four basic principles of good investing: work out what you can and cannot afford; invest it; diversify; and then leave it alone. FIF 2024: Infrastructure, AI and obesity drugs are the next 'big things' for investors "Our emotional responses along the jour...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes