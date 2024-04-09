FCA lays out 2024/25 fees and levies proposals with £755m planned spend

The Financial Conduct Authority has laid out its proposal to increase regulatory fees and levies for the new financial year and is now seeking feedback from the industry.
After freezing minimum and flat rate fees last financial year, the FCA has today (9 April) confirmed it plans to increase them in 2024/25, along with application fees, in line with the 8.8% increase in its ongoing regulatory activities (ORA) budget. "We recognise that firms continue to face inflationary pressures, but we must also consider the impact of inflation and our expanding workload on our costs," it stated. "Deferring the uplift merely passes on our costs into future years, placing greater pressure on variable fee-payers." The FCA added: "We believe increasing minimum and flat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes